The British pound appears increasingly weak against the US dollar on Friday as the pair fails to rally from the 1.2390 technical area. GBPUSD sellers could start to target the 1.2330 support area if the 1.2390 support area is broken with conviction today. Short-term GBPUSD bulls need to stabilize prices above the 1.2455 level in order to attract a strong bid-tone to the pair.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2455 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2470 and 1.2505 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2455 level, key support is found at the 1.2390 and 1.2330 levels.