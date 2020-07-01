The euro currency is holding above key support against the US dollar currency as bulls continue to defend the pivotal 1.1230 level. The lower time frames show that a bearish head and shoulders pattern, with a 100 point downside projection remaining in play while price trades below the 1.1290 level. A break above the 1.1290 level could see the EURUSD pair surging towards the 1.1400 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1230 level, key support is found at the 1.1155 and 1.1100 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1230 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1290 and 1.1380 levels