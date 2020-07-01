Bitcoin is under slight downside pressure on Wednesday after the number one cryptocurrency finished the month of June in negative territory. In the short-term, BTCUSD bulls need to rally price above the $9,250 level to avoid further losses under the $9,000 level. If the $9,000 support level is broken the BTCUSD pair could quickly slip back towards the $8,800 to $8,700 technical area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,250 level, key resistance is found at the $9,400 and the $9,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,250 level, sellers may test the $8,800 and $8,700 support levels.