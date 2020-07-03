The euro currency has staged a pullback towards the 1.1200 support area against the US dollar, following a strong rejection from the 1.1300 resistance level. The EURUSD pair still has a strong short-term bullish bias while price trades above the 1.1230 support level. The lack of selling interest below the 1.1200 level still indicates that the EURUSD pair could continue to push higher.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1230 level, key support is found at the 1.1190 and 1.1150 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1230 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1300 and 1.1320 levels