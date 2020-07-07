Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate tested the resistance area at 1,785.00/1,790.00. During Tuesday morning, the rate was testing the support formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1,777.00.

If the given support holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur, and yellow metal could re-test the predetermined resistance area.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that some downside potential could prevail in the market, as the rate could gain support from the 200-hour SMA near 1,773.00.