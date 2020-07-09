The US Dollar declined by 115 basis points or 0.85% against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached a support cluster at 1.3563 during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate will most likely continue to edge lower. A breakout through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur within this session.

However, the weekly support level at 1.3487 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within Thursday’s session.