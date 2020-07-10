The euro currency has fallen back towards the 1.1300 level against the US dollar currency after bulls failed to hold price above the 1.1350 level. Medium-term downside risks for the EURUSD pair will grow if the 1.1290 support level is broken with conviction. To the upside, EURUSD bulls need to hold price above the 1.1350 resistance level to encourage fresh technical buying.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1290 level, key support is found at the 1.1270 and 1.1250 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1290 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1350 and 1.1370 levels