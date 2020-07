The euro currency attempted gains, rising slightly above the 1.1347 level of resistance on Thursday.

Prices were met with strong resistance and towards the close of the day, the euro was pushed lower.

This puts the currency pair back within the range inside the 1.1347 and 1.1261 levels.

The consolidation could continue in the near term. Only a clean breakout off either of these levels will confirm further gains or declines in the currency pair.