The British pound sterling managed to steadily rise towards the resistance level of 1.2643 on Thursday.

But price action failed to breakout any higher, leading to a bearish candlestick on the four-hour chart.

If this trend continues, we expect to see GBPUSD closing lower into the weekend.

The support area near 1.2516 remains the immediate downside target that might keep a hold on the declines for the moment.