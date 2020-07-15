The euro currency has continued to rally against the US dollar during the European trading session, with the pair advancing towards the 1.1460 level. EURUSD bulls may target the 2020 trading high if a breakout above the 1.1460 resistance level takes place. Sellers need to move price below the 1.1420 support level to encourage a bearish breakout under the 1.1400 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1390 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1460 and 1.1500 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1390 level, key support is found at the 1.1370 and 1.1350.