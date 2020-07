The GBP/USD has bounced towards 1.2670 yesterday and now we can see an expected retracement.

If the pair hits the POC zone we might see another bounce. W L4 1.2505 is the potential bouncing spot along with 1.2450. Rejections should be targeting 1.2628 and 1.2677. A break above the W H3 will target 1.2707. However, first is to watch the W L4 and any bounce which might happen there.