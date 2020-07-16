Bitcoin continues to trade in a narrow price range on Thursday, as the number one cryptocurrency searches for a much-needed range break. A sustained move above the $9,275 level could cause the BTCUSD pair to rally towards the current monthly price high. To the downside, a break below the $8,900 support level should be considered extremely bearish for the BTCUSD pair.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,275 level, key resistance is found at the $9,475 and the $9,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,275 level, sellers may test the $9,100 and $8,900 levels.