The New Zealand Dollar surged by 48 pips or 0.73% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 0.6700 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Technical indicators demonstrate buying signals on all time-frames. Therefore, the NZD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher within the following trading session.

However, given that the currency exchange rate has breached the 50– and 100– hour SMAs, a declined towards the 200– hour simple moving average could be expected today.