The euro continues to trade above the 1.1700 level against the US dollar, as the pair prepares for its next major directional move. EURUSD bulls could attack towards the 1.1820 area today if they can move past the 1.1745 resistance area. To the downside, a breakout below the 1.1680 support level exposes further losses towards the 1.1640 level, and possibly the 1.1580 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1680 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1745 and 1.1820 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1680 level, key support is found at the 1.1640 and 1.1580 levels.