The euro currency is coming under slight pressure against the US dollar, due to the ongoing impasse in US congress over the coronavirus government checks. Due to the strong bullish trend, traders are likely to buy any dips in the EURUSD pair towards the 1.1700 to 1.1685 technical area. Daily price closes above the 1.1840 resistance level should be considered extremely bullish.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1725 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1810 and 1.1840 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1725 level, key support is found at the 1.1700 and 1.1685 levels.