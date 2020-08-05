The British pound remains confined between the 1.3000 to 1.3100 levels against the US dollar currency as range-bound trading conditions in the pair persists. A clear break of the 1.3000 level is needed to encourage a major push lower towards the 1.2900 area. To the upside, GBPUSD bulls need to break the 1.3110 level to encourage a technical test of the 1.3200 level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3050 level, key support is found at the 1.3000 and 1.2960 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3050 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3130 and 1.3200 levels