The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.17627

Open: 1.17986

% chg. over the last day: +0.33

Day’s range: 1.17929 – 1.18295

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1781

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD quotes have been growing again. The trading instrument has updated local lows. The greenback is under pressure due to the fact that US lawmakers couldn’t agree on a new stimulus package, as well as a sharp drop in US government bond yields. At the moment, the EUR/USD currency pair is consolidating in the range of 1.1800-1.1845. Today, investors will assess important economic releases from the Eurozone and the US. Positions should be opened from key levels.

The news feed on 2020.08.05:

Data on economic activity in the Eurozone at 11:00 (GMT+3:00);

Retail sales in the Eurozone at 12:00 (GMT+3:00);

ADP nonfarm employment change at 15:15 (GMT+3:00);

ISM non-manufacturing PMI at 17:00 (GMT+3:00).

Indicators do not give accurate signals: 50 MA has crossed 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates the bullish sentiment.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1800, 1.1740, 1.1700

Resistance levels: 1.1845, 1.1900

If the price fixes below 1.1800, EUR/USD quotes are expected to correct. The movement is tending to 1.1750-1.1700.

An alternative could be the growth of the EUR/USD currency pair to the round level of 1.1900.

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.30744

Open: 1.30528

% chg. over the last day: -0.10

Day’s range: 1.30519 – 1.31235

52 wk range: 1.1466 – 1.3516

The GBP/USD currency pair is in a sideways trend. There is no defined trend. Financial market participants expect additional drivers. At the moment, the local support and resistance levels are 1.3040 and 1.3115, respectively. A technical correction of the trading instrument is possible in the near future. Investors will assess important economic reports today. Positions should be opened from key levels.

At 11:30 (GMT+3:00), data on economic activity will be published in the UK.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: 50 MA has crossed 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates the bullish sentiment.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which gives a signal to sell GBP/USD.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.3040, 1.2980, 1.2950

Resistance levels: 1.3115, 1.3170

If the price fixes below 1.3040, GBP/USD quotes are expected to correct. The movement is tending to 1.2980-1.2950.

An alternative could be the growth of the GBP/USD currency pair to 1.3170-1.3200.

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.33885

Open: 1.33182

% chg. over the last day: -0.54

Day’s range: 1.32635 – 1.33302

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4668

There are aggressive sales on the USD/CAD currency pair. During yesterday’s and today’s trading sessions, the drop in quotes exceeded 100 points. The trading instrument has set new local lows. At the moment, the loonie is consolidating in the range of 1.3265-1.3300. The Canadian dollar has the potential for further growth. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of oil prices. Positions should be opened from key levels.

The news feed on Canada’s economy is calm enough.

Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates the bearish sentiment.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which gives a signal to buy USD/CAD.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.3265, 1.3200

Resistance levels: 1.3300, 1.3335, 1.3360

If the price fixes below 1.3265, a further fall in USD/CAD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to the round level of 1.3200.

An alternative could be the growth of the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3330-1.3350.

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 105.966

Open: 105.710

% chg. over the last day: -0.22

Day’s range: 105.510 – 105.794

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41

There is an ambiguous technical pattern on the USD/JPY currency pair. The trading instrument is consolidating. At the moment, the local support and resistance levels are 105.50 and 105.85, respectively. USD/JPY quotes are tending to recover. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of US government bonds yield. Positions should be opened from key levels.

The news feed on Japan’s economy is calm enough.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has fixed between 50 MA and 100 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, indicating the bearish sentiment.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 105.50, 105.25, 104.80

Resistance levels: 105.85, 106.20, 106.45

If the price fixes above 105.85, further growth in USD/JPY quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 106.20-106.50.

An alternative could be a decline in the USD/JPY currency pair to 105.20-104.80.