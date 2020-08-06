Oil prices managed to gather some bullish momentum on Wednesday.
Prices rose over 3% intraday as WTI crude oil breached past the 42.00 handle eventually. The gains come amid a hawkish inventory report for the commodity.
Still, doubts linger especially on the demand for the commodity amid the current scenario. For now, the 42.00 handle might be tested for support.
- advertisement -
This would potentially confirm further upside in oil prices. The next major target for crude oil will be the $50.00 handle which could be tested if the momentum holds up.