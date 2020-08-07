The euro currency is trading close to the 1.1900 level against the US dollar as the pair appears increasingly bullish ahead of today’s US monthly job report. Short-term technical analysis shows that a large inverted head and shoulders pattern is pointing to further gains towards the 1.2060 level. Sellers need to move price under the 1.1750 level to shift the balance of power in the short-term

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1750 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1640 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1980 and 1.2060 levels.