The British pound is struggling to move higher against the US dollar currency, as bulls fail to surpass the 1.3180 resistance area. The 1.3130 level is likely to act as a trading pivot point today, with bears taking control of the GBPUSD pair while price remains under this key area. Overall, the 1,3250 area is seen as the wider bullish target while price trades above the 1.2800 support area.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3130 level, key support is found at the 1.3000 and 1.2900 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3130 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3200 and 1.3250 levels.