The CHF/SGD currency pair has been trading upwards within an ascending channel since the middle of July.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the exchange rate could continue to extend gains within the given channel in the medium term.

Meanwhile, note that the rate would have to surpass the Fibo 100.00% at 1.5109. If the given level holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur, and the currency pair could target the psychological level at 1.4700.