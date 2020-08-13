The euro currency has staged a powerful rally above the 1.1800 level against the US dollar, with the pair making new weekly trading high. Technical analysis shows that the EURUSD pair needs to close the daily candle above the 1.1840 level to encourage the next major push higher. To the downside, the EURUSD pair is expected to find strong dip-buying interest on any pullback towards the 1.1790 area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1910 levels

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1750 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1680 levels.