The euro currency has fallen sharply lower against the US dollar, following the release of worse than expected PMI Manufacturing data from the German and French economies. A break under the 1.1800 support level exposes further losses towards the 1.1770 level. To the upside, a reversal from the current level could see the EURUSD pair testing towards the technically important 1.1900 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1800 level, key support is found at the 1.1770 and 1.1700 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1800 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1880 and 1.1900 levels.