Monday’s action was so far without clear direction, as WTI price initially rose, dragged by advance of riskier assets, but persisting concerns about global demand on the second wave of virus and slower than economic recovery, continue to weigh and limit the upside.

Near-term bias remains with bulls following double strong rejections at 200DMA, with attempts to form 20/200DMA golden-cross, expected to underpin the action.

However, lack of momentum may delay renewed attack at key obstacle at $43.05 (Fibo 61.8% of $65.63/6.52) after recent multiple rejections here.

- advertisement -

Firm break here would generate strong bullish signal for continuation of recovery phase from $6.52 low.

Res: 42.86; 43.05; 43.26; 43.49
Sup: 42.20; 41.91; 41.44; 41.04

Previous articleSunset Market Commentary
XM.com
http://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.