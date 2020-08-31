Upside sentiment dominated the New Zealand Dollar against the US Dollar on Friday. The NZD/USD currency pair edged higher by 105 basis points or 1.58% during Friday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish. A breakout through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur within this session.

However, the currency exchange rate is likely to make a brief pullback towards the 0.6690 area during the following trading session.