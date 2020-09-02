The Euro extends pullback from new 2020 high on Wednesday (so far down 0.31% since opening today), following strong rejection at psychological 1.20 barrier.

Bulls peaked at 1.2011 but breach was short-lived and subsequent pullback left bearish daily candle with long upper shadow that made initial bearish signal.

Traders booked some profits on massive longs that added pressure on the near-term action.

Sort of bull-trap pattern that is forming on daily chart (although 1.20 is not a technical barrier) could contribute to current scenario, signaled by daily indicators during past few days. Fading momentum and south-heading stochastic/RSI add to negative signals.

Fresh bears pressure initial supports at 1.1855/38 (10/20DMA’s) which guard more significant double Fibo’s at 1.1825/22 (61.8% of 1.1711/1.2011/broken 61.8% of 1.2555/1.0635), which should contain dip and sideline risk of deeper pullback.

Key supports are higher base at 1.1700 zone and Fibo 38.2% of 1.1168/1.2011 (1.1689), with break here to signal reversal and neutralize bulls.

Res: 1.1888, 1.1928, 1.1965, 1.2000

Sup: 1.1855, 1.1838, 1.1822, 1.1810