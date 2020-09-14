The euro currency closed last week on a doji candlestick pattern. As the flat close emerges near the top, the strength of the euro can be questioned.

A lot will depend on how price action unfolds this week, with some major events such as the Fed meeting lined up.

The 1.1900 level of resistance has been clearly established. Therefore, watch how prices react if they push higher.

To the downside, the 1.1800 level might be tested once again.

But if the euro loses the 1.1800 handle, then we could expect to see a gradual move down to the 1.1715 where support will be tested.