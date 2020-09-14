The precious metal is consolidating just a few points below the 1967 technical resistance.

With the support formed near the 1911.50 handle, the sideways range could continue.

Price action on the daily chart shows a gradual move lower, but prices have failed to make any significant lows.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

This could mean that a possible breakout could occur. The Fed’s meeting this week could prove to be the catalyst.

Watch how prices unfold near the 1900 – 1911.50 region.

If gold loses this support, then we expect a correction down to the 1817.80 level of support next.