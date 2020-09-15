The euro currency has reversed course against the US dollar, after staging an early week rally towards the 1.1890 resistance zone. Bears may now test towards the 1.1800 support zone before the next major push higher towards the 1.1900 area commences. The EURUSD pair may also trade in a slight mode ahead of the upcoming FOMC interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1810 and 1.1790 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1890 and 1.1915 levels.