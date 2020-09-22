The British Pound has edged higher by 3.58% against the British Pound since the beginning of September. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.9289 last week.

Technical indicators flash buying signals on all time-frame charts. Most likely, bullish traders will continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the bottom border of the channel pattern, a breakout could occur within this week’s trading sessions.