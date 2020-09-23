The euro currency remains under pressure against the US dollar, following the pairs lowest daily price close since late-July this year. Technical analysis shows that the EURUSD pair could fall towards the 1.1500 area if the 1.1680 support level is broken. Traders that are bullish towards the EURUSD pair may need to wait for a daily price close above the 1.1750 resistance level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1750 level, key support is found at the 1.1680 and 1.1500 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1770 and 1.1840 levels.