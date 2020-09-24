The precious metal remains in a bearish move after earlier this week, price failed to hold above the 1900 level.

A brief retracement saw prices testing the 1911.50 level. But with no further room to go, gold prices reversed direction.

At the time of writing, the precious metal is approaching a two-month low. If the bearish trend continues, we could see gold touching down to the 1817.79 level.

- advertisement -

This forms a major support level that is quite likely to hold. However, expect to see possible retracements as gold prices make its way to the lower support area.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.