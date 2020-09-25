Ethereum is attempting to recover higher alongside Bitcoin, after the $300.00 level held during the recent price plunge in the cryptocurrency. ETHUSD bulls now need to close the daily and weekly candle above the $365.00 level to encourage further technical buying. Failure to reclaim the $365.00 level could provoke another downside attack towards the $300.00 support barrier.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $365.00 level, key resistance is found at the $395.00 and the $415.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $365.00, sellers may test the $300.00 and $275.00 support levels.