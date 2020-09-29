The EUR/USD has formed a rounded bottom pattern on H1 timeframe and it has come exactly to the resistance zone.

We should see either a break to the upside or a move down. A breakout to the upside will target 1.1700, 1.1730 and 1.1771. This will be a sign of a deeper retracement up where we might see another wave of selling maybe this week depending on the US data later in the week. A drop below 1.1665 would instill another bearish momentum towards 1.1600. For the EUR/USD it’s – make it or break it.