Bitcoin continues to hold above its weekly pivot point, around the $10,650 level, after the cryptocurrency fell during the US Presidential debate. Repeated failure to move price below the $10,650 level could cause the BTCUSD pair to fall towards the $10,300 area. To the upside, a monthly price closes above the $11,000 level may cause technical buying towards the BTCUSD pair to increase.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,650 level, key resistance is found at the $11,100 and the $11,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,650 level, sellers may test the $10,300 and $10,100 levels.