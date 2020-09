Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate traded sideways near the monthly S2 at 1.2835.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour moving averages in the 1.2800 area. Thus, the pair could re-test the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel circa 1.2950.

In the meantime, the exchange rate could face the resistance provided by the 55-hour moving average near 1.2850. Thus, the rate could trade downwards in the short term.