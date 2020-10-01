The euro currency has set a minor new weekly high against the US dollar during the European trading session, keeping the overall short-term bullish bias intact. EURUSD bulls need to stabilize price above the 1.1750 level to cement further upside towards the 1.1780 area. Overall, a weekly price close above the 1.1810 level could encourage a technical test of the 1.1900 area.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1730 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1690 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1730 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1780 and 1.1810 levels.