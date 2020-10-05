The euro currency has a neutral bias against the US dollar in the near-term, as bulls and bears continue to battle around the 1.1700 level. Technical analysis shows that a breakout above the 1.1770 level could cause the EURUSD pair to rally towards the 1.1900 area. If sellers break the 1.1670 level, then the EURUSD pair is at risk of falling towards the 1.1640 support area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1730 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1770 and 1.1840 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1730 level, key support is found at the 1.1670 and 1.1640 levels.