The euro currency is attempting to recover higher against the US dollar after bulls managed to force a breakout above the 1.1730 level. In the near-term, EURUSD bulls could test towards the 1.1770 level if the recovery continues to hold above the 1.1730 area. Failure to overcome the 1.1770 level could provoke further weakness below the 1.1730 area and a test of the 1.1660 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1730 level, key support is found at the 1.1700 and 1.1660 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1730 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1770 and 1.1815 levels.