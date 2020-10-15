EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1751

At the time of writing this analysis, the currency pair is consolidating around the support level of 1.1746. The bulls failed to gain momentum after the brief breach in a negative direction. At the time of writing, the sentiment is rather negative, for another test of the mentioned support zone. The main economic news that would affect the market is the data for the Initial jobless claims for the United States (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1790 1.1870 1.1708 1.1639 1.1840 1.1200 1.1676 1.1615

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.21

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The bulls managed to limit the negative movement at the support zone of 105.00, which gave buyers an incentive to enter the market. The main resistance for the bulls is the level of 105.50, and a successful test here would strengthen the positive market mood. In a negative direction, only a breach of the mentioned support will incentivise the bears to more aggressively enter the market.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.50 106.00 105.00 104.40 105.80 107.20 104.40 104.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3014

The short-term breach of the support at 1.2913 was not confirmed and this provided a good market entry for the bulls which, in turn, pushed the price towards the resistance at 1.3065. At the time of writing, the Cable is going through a consolidation phase below this level, with expectations being positive, for another test of the mentioned resistance. The first more important support is the 1.2990 zone.