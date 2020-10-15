EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1751

At the time of writing this analysis, the currency pair is consolidating around the support level of 1.1746. The bulls failed to gain momentum after the brief breach in a negative direction. At the time of writing, the sentiment is rather negative, for another test of the mentioned support zone. The main economic news that would affect the market is the data for the Initial jobless claims for the United States (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1790 1.1870 1.1708 1.1639
1.1840 1.1200 1.1676 1.1615

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.21

- advertisement -

The bulls managed to limit the negative movement at the support zone of 105.00, which gave buyers an incentive to enter the market. The main resistance for the bulls is the level of 105.50, and a successful test here would strengthen the positive market mood. In a negative direction, only a breach of the mentioned support will incentivise the bears to more aggressively enter the market.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
105.50 106.00 105.00 104.40
105.80 107.20 104.40 104.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3014

The short-term breach of the support at 1.2913 was not confirmed and this provided a good market entry for the bulls which, in turn, pushed the price towards the resistance at 1.3065. At the time of writing, the Cable is going through a consolidation phase below this level, with expectations being positive, for another test of the mentioned resistance. The first more important support is the 1.2990 zone.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3065 1.3100 1.2990 1.2831
1.3100 1.3146 1.2913 1.2770

Previous articleElliott Wave View: Amazon In Wave Four Pullback
Next articleGBP/USD Rollercoaster Continues
DeltaStock Inc.
http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.