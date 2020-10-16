The euro currency has fallen below the 1.1700 support level against the US dollar, due to renewed risk-aversion in financial markets. Continued weakness below the 1.1700 level could cause the EURUSD pair to fall towards critical weekly support, around the 1.1660 level. To the upside, bulls need to stabilize the EURUSD pair above the 1.1730 level to encourage short-term technical buying.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1730 level, key support is found at the 1.1660 and 1.1610 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1730 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1760 and 1.1790 levels.