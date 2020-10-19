The euro currency has to start the new trading week around 1.1700 support level against the US dollar, as the pair sits at a critical juncture. With the US elections looming, the EURUSD pair could come under considerable selling pressure if bulls fail to reclaim the 1.1840 level this week. EURUSD sellers could target the 1.1500 area if the 1.1660 support level is broken with conviction this week.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1740 level, key support is found at the 1.1660 and 1.1610 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1740 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1790 and 1.1840 levels.