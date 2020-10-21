Bitcoin has rallied to a fresh monthly trading high, with the pioneer cryptocurrency testing towards the $12,400 resistance level. BTCUSD bulls could now attempt to move the cryptocurrency above the $12,500 resistance level, and set a new 2020 trading high. Traders should note that the medium-term goal for BTCUSD bulls could be the 2019 trading high, around the $13,900 resistance level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $12,000 level, key resistance is found at the $12,500 and the $13,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $12,000 level, sellers may test the $11,800 and $11,580 levels.