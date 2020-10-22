The Swiss Franc has been trend bullish in an ascending channel pattern against the Japanese Yen since the end of September. The currency pair declined by 131 pips or 1.13% during last week’s trading sessions.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the bottom border of the channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, bears are likely to pressure the CHF/JPY pair lower towards the 114.50 level during the following trading sessions.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate could continue to trend higher during next week’s trading sessions