Ethereum is coming under minor downside pressure as bulls fail to gain traction above the technically important $420.00 resistance level. Technical highlights that ETHUSD bulls need to defend the $380.00 support level in order to keep the recent upside momentum intact. If a bullish breakout above the former weekly high takes place then Ethereum could surge towards the $445.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $380.00 level, key resistance is found at the $420.00 and the $445.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $380.00, sellers may test the $370.00 and $365.00 support levels.