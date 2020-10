The EUR/USD buyers are getting cues from the confluence spot that the price might continue going up.

88.6 zone along with historical buyers and D L3 is showing a good chance for the next bounce. 1.1785-95 is the zone to watch for. If we see the bounce above watch for 1.1823 and 1.1864. However a close below will aim for a deeper intraweek retracement so watch oit for 1.1777 and 1.1751. The POC zone is crucial today.