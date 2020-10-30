Ethereum appears vulnerable to further losses after the second-largest cryptocurrency moved below the technically important $380.00 support level. Traders that are bearish towards the ETHUSD pair may now look for further weakness towards the $330.00 level. Should we see a recovery above the $380.00 level then the ETHUSD pair could easily test back above the $400.00 resistance zone.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $380.00 level, key resistance is found at the $390.00 and the $400.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $380.00, sellers may test the $360.00 and $330.00 support levels.