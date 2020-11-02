The common European currency has declined by 2.54% against the New Zealand Dollar since October 20. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during last week’s trading sessions.

All things being equal, the EUR/NZD exchange rate could continue to decline within this week trading sessions. The potential target for bears would be near the 1.7400 level.

However, a support cluster near the 1.7555 area could provide a barrier for bearish traders during the following trading sessions