The euro currency has staged a strong rally against the US dollar during the European trading session, as traders sell the greenback ahead of the US election result. The EURUSD pair could rally towards the 1.1790 area if bulls are able to overcome the 1.1710 resistance level. To the downside, failure to overcome the 1.1710 level could see the EURUSD pair falling back towards the 1.1640 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1640 level, key support is found at the 1.1610 and 1.1530 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1640 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1790 levels.