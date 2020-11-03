The US Dollar has surged by 1.91% against the Swiss Franc since October 21. A breakout occurred through the upper line of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bullish traders are likely to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bulls would be at the 0.9300 level.

However, a resistance cluster near the 0.9215 area could provide a barrier for the USD/CHF currency exchange rate in the short term.